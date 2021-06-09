High-speed chase ends in southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man was taken into custody following a high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver led police on a high-speed chase.

The chase came to an end near S.W. 15th and Portland Ave. when the driver jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

The driver could be seen running through backyards and hopping fences before running through a field.

A short time later, police stopped and were able to take the man into custody.

Another potential suspect could be seen running into a nearby home. However, it was unclear if that person was arrested.