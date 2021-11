OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police chase ended with a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle in a construction zone near S.W 15th and I-44.

However, the driver refused to stop and took the S.W. 29th St. exit.

At that point, the driver lost control and ran into a Cicis Pizza near S.W. 29th and May.

Officials say the driver suffered minor injuries.