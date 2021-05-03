Chase involving stolen minivan comes to an end in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police were forced to use stop sticks to bring a chase with a stolen minivan to an end.

Authorities say it all started when the suspect stole a minivan near S.W. 89th and I-35 on Sunday night.

Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop.

Eventually, police put out stop sticks to try and bring the chase to an end.

The suspect hit the stop sticks, but was actually able to keep driving for a while.

The driver bailed out of the car near I-240 and Walker Ave. and was taken into custody a short time later.

