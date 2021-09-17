Chase leads to arrest of armed robbery suspects in Tuttle

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two suspects were captured following an armed robbery and police chase in Tuttle.

Octavius Thompson and Kharia Jeffery were both arrested in connection with the robbery.

Photo goes with story
Octavius Thompson and Kharia Jeffery

The robbery occurred Thursday night along Oklahoma Highway 37. An officer spotted the suspects’ vehicle two minutes later.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver allegedly refused to surrender.

A chase ensued, but did not last long.

The suspects’ vehicle hit a curb and couldn’t go any further.

