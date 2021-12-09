Chase suspect crashes out following police pursuit in Oklahoma City, authorities searching for other possible suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with the suspect crashing out Thursday night.

The chase ended in the 1900 block of Northwest 36th Street.

One person from the crashed vehicle was taken into custody, another is being treated by EMSA.

A crash that occurred following a police chase.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said the chase was called off because of high speeds, but the suspect crashed the vehicle.

At least one other person was in the vehicle and fled on foot after the crash. Police are using K9s to search for that individual.

Information has not been provided on where the chase started or why police were pursuing the suspect.

This is a developing situation.