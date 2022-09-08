OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high-speed chase in Oklahoma City ended with the suspect crashing a stolen pickup into Remington Park’s entrance.

The chase occurred Thursday afternoon, shortly before 1:30 p.m., heading south on Eastern near Wilshire, with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

The suspect, who has since been identified as Pete Puckett, drove to Remington Park and crashed into the building’s entrance.

A chase suspect crashed into the entrance at Remington Park. Image KFOR

Puckett ran into the building, but was quickly captured.

He was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies told KFOR the truck Puckett was driving was stolen.