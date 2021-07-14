Standoff ends as suspect surrenders to police; Oklahoma child safe

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were involved in a tense standoff with a chase suspect who was holding his young daughter.

The chase ended in Norman, near 12th Avenue NE and Tecumseh Road.

About 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police started chasing a white Lincoln Town Car in south Oklahoma City.

Police confirm the chase began because officers suspected the driver had felony warrants.

Initial reports indicate the suspect vehicle sped away from officers at 100mph.

The car lost a tire near Tecumseh Road, which is when the driver began slowing down and eventually stopped.

Police say the suspect jumped out of the car with an infant in his arms.

Initial reports said he began running backwards while holding a knife to the baby’s throat.

According to police on the scene, the suspect told authorities, “I would never hurt my daughter.”

Around 6:45 a.m., Oklahoma City police were able to take possession of the knife, and say that the suspect is no longer threatening himself or his daughter.

However, they said the suspect still would not let her go.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson told KFOR the welfare of the child was the top priority in the negotiation.

Shortly before 7:20 a.m., officials say the suspect gave the child over to police.

About 20 minutes later, authorities say the suspect was taken into custody without any use of force.

