OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A chase suspect was hospitalized after he was tased by Oklahoma City police for allegedly become aggressive.

The suspect allegedly ran a red light at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police pursued the suspect until the chased ended at the intersection of NW 34th and Meridian.

A chase in Oklahoma City ended with a suspect getting tased and taken to a hospital.

The suspect became aggressive with officers. He was subdued with a Taser, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The official said the suspect was taken to a hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The suspect will be arrested after he recovers, according to the official.