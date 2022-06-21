OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A chase ended in Oklahoma City after the suspect drove through a park and stopped short of driving onto a pedestrian bridge.
The pursuit came to an end at Interstate 44 and SW 29th Street Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect was driving a U-Haul truck and pulling a trailer.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma City police pursued the suspect through residential areas. Speeds went up to 60 miles per hour.
The suspect even ran a red light.
The pursuit entered a park, but the suspect stopped right at the entrance of a pedestrian bridge.