TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — A chase that began in Illinois ended with a fiery wreck near the Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa on I-44. The driver is allegedly a suspect in the murder of a family of four on Sunday.

Nathaniel Huey Jr., who police believe was the driver, and the woman were persons of interest at the time of the killings.

Tuesday night, the woman was reported as a missing and endangered person by her family, which led police to start searching.

On Wednesday, police said a digital license plate reader in Oklahoma found a car that could have been the pair. They were driving through Catoosa.

Catoosa police said they tried to pull them over. That’s when the car sped off, hit another car, then crashed against the center barrier.

The car burst into flames.

“Officers on scene heard two noises believed to be gunshots,” said Chris Burne, Deputy Chief of Romeoville Police. “A female with a gunshot wound was located and removed from the passenger side of the vehicle and is listed in critical condition. A male, also with a gunshot wound was located deceased in the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” said Burne.

A Tulsa resident who saw the traffic backed up on I-44 Wednesday afternoon said, “I’m glad that he was stopped. I wish he would’ve been caught before then. It’s crazy people like that are on the streets.”

The investigation is still ongoing.