Chase with stolen vehicle ends at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some travelers who were heading to Will Rogers World Airport for a flight caught the end of a police chase on Tuesday morning.

Officials say it all began when police attempted to pull over a truck near 29th and Shields for a traffic violation.

Police say initially the driver slowed down, but started to speed off about a block later.

“It reached speeds of about 90 miles per hour as it was driving through southwest Oklahoma City so a supervisor terminated the pursuit at that point,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The driver turned down Meridian and headed to Will Rogers World Airport.

Investigators say the suspect made it to the top of the hourly parking garage at the airport before ditching the truck and running away on foot.

“It’s important to note that nobody was injured during this. As it turns out, the truck was a stolen vehicle so that appears to be why the person was running,” said Knight.

An airport employee spotted the suspect moments later near Portland Ave. and called 911.

One juvenile was caught and taken into custody.

So far, authorities say they do not believe any operations at their airport were disrupted.

KFOR reached out to airport staff, but they declined to comment on the situation.

