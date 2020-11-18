Chase with stolen vehicle ends in fiery crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say a suspect was arrested following a short chase in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say they spotted a car that had been reported as stolen near N.W. 105th and Western Ave.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase came to an end when the suspect hit a curb and lost control near Hefner Rd. and Broadway.

At that point, the vehicle caught fire.

The suspect was able to get out of the wreckage and was taken into custody.

