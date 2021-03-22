LIST: The highest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City metro

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 26: Jodie Prescott, a nurse, treats a patient in the trauma surgery ICU at Harborview Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Healthcare workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic continued their work on the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Canva

Highest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City, OK, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Oklahoma City, the annual mean wage is $48,380 or 9.6% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $232,230. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#50. Optometrists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $87,080

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

U.S. Air Force

#49. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $87,230

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,010

– Employment: 69,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $88,110

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Industrial engineers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $88,240

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#46. Training and development managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $88,870

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#45. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $89,250

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#44. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $89,500

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

Pixabay

#43. Gambling managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $90,480

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,700

– Employment: 4,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,300)

— Lake Charles, LA ($105,720)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($105,410)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#42. Physical therapists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $90,590

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

Canva

#41. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $90,890

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– Employment: 25,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

Canva

#40. Materials engineers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $91,320

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,890

– Employment: 26,820

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)

— Boulder, CO ($127,260)

— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)

Pixabay

#39. Advertising and promotions managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $91,370

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,890

– Employment: 25,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($200,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#38. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $91,660

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,690

– Employment: 11,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)

USACE NY // Flickr

#37. Construction managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $92,350

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#36. Chemical engineers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $92,400

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#35. Electronics engineers, except computer

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $92,900

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

IBM Research // Flickr

#34. Computer network architects

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $93,110

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

Canva

#33. Electrical engineers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $94,040

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

IBM Research // Flickr

#32. Aerospace engineers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $97,870

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Medical and health services managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $98,840

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

Pixabay

#30. Compensation and benefits managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $100,260

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#29. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $100,520

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,720

– Employment: 220,750

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)

— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)

Canva

#28. Transportation inspectors

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $101,660

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,530

– Employment: 30,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($120,180)

— Anchorage, AK ($105,450)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($101,660)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#27. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $102,400

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,160

– Employment: 13,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#26. Human resources managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $103,070

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock

#25. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $104,290

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,230

– Employment: 14,380

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#24. Computer hardware engineers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $105,900

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

Canva

#23. Civil engineers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $108,600

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Physician assistants

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $112,120

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#21. Purchasing managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $112,330

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

Pixabay

#20. General and operations managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $113,060

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Nurse practitioners

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $113,750

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

Canva

#18. Financial managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $115,290

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lawyers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $117,970

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#16. Pharmacists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $118,010

– #310 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#15. Industrial production managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $119,150

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

Canva

#14. Sales managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $119,430

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Computer and information systems managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $120,130

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#12. Education administrators, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $125,810

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#11. Marketing managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $127,710

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

Csomos Attila // Shutterstock

#10. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $135,380

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 29,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($207,900)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)

— Midland, TX ($165,590)

NTNU // Flickr

#9. Natural sciences managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $136,620

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

Pixabay

#8. Architectural and engineering managers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $141,640

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

Bureau of Land Management // Flickr

#7. Petroleum engineers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $149,190

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,780

– Employment: 32,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)

Canva

#6. General internal medicine physicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $162,220

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

Canva

#5. Dentists, general

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $173,600

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#4. Chief executives

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $174,790

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

Canva

#3. Nurse anesthetists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $175,590

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $217,360

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#1. Psychiatrists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $232,230

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)