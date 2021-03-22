LIST: The highest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City metro

Canva
Highest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City, OK, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Oklahoma City, the annual mean wage is $48,380 or 9.6% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $232,230. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Optometrists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $87,080
– #161 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#49. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $87,230
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,010
– Employment: 69,590
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)
#48. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $88,110
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#47. Industrial engineers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $88,240
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
#46. Training and development managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $88,870
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#45. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $89,250
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
#44. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $89,500
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#43. Gambling managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $90,480
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,700
– Employment: 4,450
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,300)
— Lake Charles, LA ($105,720)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($105,410)
#42. Physical therapists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $90,590
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 940
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
#41. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $90,890
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,810
– Employment: 25,860
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)
#40. Materials engineers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $91,320
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,890
– Employment: 26,820
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)
— Boulder, CO ($127,260)
— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)
#39. Advertising and promotions managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $91,370
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,890
– Employment: 25,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($200,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)
#38. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $91,660
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,690
– Employment: 11,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)
#37. Construction managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $92,350
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#36. Chemical engineers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $92,400
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– Employment: 30,120
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
— Midland, TX ($152,170)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
#35. Electronics engineers, except computer
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $92,900
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#34. Computer network architects
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $93,110
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#33. Electrical engineers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $94,040
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#32. Aerospace engineers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $97,870
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
#31. Medical and health services managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $98,840
– #248 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#30. Compensation and benefits managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $100,260
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
#29. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $100,520
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,720
– Employment: 220,750
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)
— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)
#28. Transportation inspectors
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $101,660
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,530
– Employment: 30,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($120,180)
— Anchorage, AK ($105,450)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($101,660)
#27. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $102,400
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,160
– Employment: 13,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)
#26. Human resources managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $103,070
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#25. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $104,290
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,230
– Employment: 14,380
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)
#24. Computer hardware engineers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $105,900
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
#23. Civil engineers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $108,600
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,360
– Employment: 310,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
#22. Physician assistants
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $112,120
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#21. Purchasing managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $112,330
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#20. General and operations managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $113,060
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#19. Nurse practitioners
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $113,750
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#18. Financial managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $115,290
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#17. Lawyers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $117,970
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#16. Pharmacists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $118,010
– #310 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#15. Industrial production managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $119,150
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#14. Sales managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $119,430
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#13. Computer and information systems managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $120,130
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#12. Education administrators, postsecondary
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $125,810
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#11. Marketing managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $127,710
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#10. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $135,380
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,350
– Employment: 29,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($207,900)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)
— Midland, TX ($165,590)
#9. Natural sciences managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $136,620
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#8. Architectural and engineering managers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $141,640
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#7. Petroleum engineers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $149,190
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,780
– Employment: 32,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)
#6. General internal medicine physicians
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $162,220
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
#5. Dentists, general
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $173,600
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#4. Chief executives
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $174,790
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#3. Nurse anesthetists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $175,590
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
#2. Family medicine physicians
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $217,360
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#1. Psychiatrists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $232,230
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)