A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – If you decided to play the Powerball, it’s time to check those tickets!

The Oklahoma Lottery announced that an Oklahoman has won $50,000 in the latest Powerball drawing.

The winner purchased the ticket from City Stop in Piedmont.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing are 27, 28, 44, 67, 68, and 11.