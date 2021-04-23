Check your contact list! 10-digit dialing for the 405 area code begins in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s time to prepare yourself and your devices because starting Saturday, 10-digit dialing will be required in the 405 area code.

The change comes as the Oklahoma City metro is outgrowing the 405 and preparing to add the 572.

For many, the 405 area code is a bit iconic like the downtown Oklahoma City skyline.

“There is no doubt that area codes are a geographic reference, you just call it ‘The 405,'” said Matt Skinner, with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. “Now, it will still be ‘The 405.’ It will just be ‘405-572.'”

Matt Skinner, with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, says new 405 numbers are still available, but they’re expected to run out by this upcoming December.

That doesn’t mean the beloved 405 is going away, though.

“It means that there might not be enough to meet certain demands such as if you’re a big business and you want sequential numbers all through your offices, there might not be enough 405 numbers to service that,” Skinner said.

As we prepare to add the 572 area code on May 24th, everyone with a current 405 number will have to dial all ten digits of a phone number to get through, starting this Saturday.

Skinner reminds Oklahomans to check their cell phone and ensure they have area codes included for their contacts’ numbers.

“That’s a big one,” he said. “I know personally, this morning, I looked at my phone and thought, ‘Oh my goodness, there’s no 405 contacts that have the area code on them.'”

Some of the items you might forget though are tablets and security systems that call out to your number; make sure they have that 405.

“You’re just going to have to take inventory. Every device that you have that uses a telephone number, make sure that it’s set,” said Skinner.

If you get a new number after May 24th, you’ll have the option of a 572 area code or 405 until all the 405 numbers are exhausted.

You won’t be charged long-distance for dialing between the two area codes.