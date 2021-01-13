Check your tickets! $10,000 winning ticket sold in Oklahoma

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Although no one won the $625 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, lottery officials say Oklahomans need to check their tickets!

Thanks to months without a winner of the big prize, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot was $625 million, the largest lottery prize in nearly two years.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions game were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09.

The Oklahoma Lottery announced that a $10,000 winning ticket for the Mega Millions drawing was sold at a Mighty Mart in Broken Arrow.

The next winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn on Friday.

