Check your tickets! Oklahoma Lottery looking for $2 million winner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you decided to play the Powerball, officials say you might want to take a closer look at your tickets.

The Oklahoma Lottery announced that it is looking for the owner of a $2 million winning ticket from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Officials say this is the second $2 million Powerball winner drawn in just 10 days.

The ticket was sold Wednesday at Snak Shak at 12th and Broadway in Sulphur.

The winner matched all of the white balls and added Power Play, which resulted in the $2 million win.

The Powerball jackpot was not won on Wednesday, so Saturday night’s jackpot is now $620 million