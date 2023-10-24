OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A sobriety checkpoint and patrols are planned for Friday in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Midwest City Police Department, Del City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma City Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County between 7 p.m. – 5a.m. on Friday, October 27.

Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Oklahoma County area before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.