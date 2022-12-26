CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Norman Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties on Saturday, December 31.

Officials say the checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across Cleveland and Oklahoma counties before, during and after the checkpoint.

OHP says in 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.

“None of these crashes were accidents; every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence,” said OHP’s Sarah Stewart. “Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.”