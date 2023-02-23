OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are partnering with several agencies to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma City Police Department, Warr Acres Police Department and Bethany Police Department for the sobriety checkpoints and patrols Friday, February 24.

The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.