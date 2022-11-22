OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.

The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Additional deputies, officers, and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Oklahoma County area before, during and after the checkpoint.

ENDUI officials say the goal is simple: to make Oklahoma County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma. None of these crashes were accidents; every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence.

Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance.