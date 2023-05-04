PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are partnering with several agencies to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Payne County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater Police Department, Oklahoma State University Police Department and ABLE Commission to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Payne County on Saturday, May 6.

The checkpoint will run from 6 – 9 p.m.

Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Payne County area before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.