Checotah jewelry store closing after 40 years

CHECOTAH, Okla. (KFOR) – For more than 40 years, Randy McDuffee has met all sorts of customers at The Jeweler’s Box in Checotah.

“Anybody that wears one of my custom rings knows it was made just for them,” he said.

After spending more than four decades in the tight-knit community of Checotah, McDuffee says it is time to retire.

The 70-year-old says it was a tough decision to make since his store has been a strong fixture in the community and has served multiple generations of customers.

“There really is no other jewelry stores or service around,” he said. “It was a very hard decision. I have developed some close relationships with my customers. ”

Starting this week, the store began a big sale on unique, high-quality custom jewelry to prepare for the closing of the business.