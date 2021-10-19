Cheers! New Oklahoma beer benefits Oklahoma Zoological Society

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A couple of Oklahoma breweries are teaming up with the Oklahoma Zoological Society to create an official beer to stress the importance of conserving wildlife.

The Oklahoma Zoological Society is teaming up with Stonecloud Brewing Company and Lively Beerworks to create “Lions, Tigers & Beers,” the first official beer of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

“Lions, Tigers & Beers” is now available at a majority of the zoo’s concession areas and the taprooms of Stonecloud and Lively.

“Stonecloud Brewing and Lively Beerworks are thrilled to collaborate on Lions, Tigers & Beers!” said Stonecloud Brewery representative, Melissa Skaggs. “We jumped at the opportunity to create a beer that everyone could enjoy while walking around the Zoo. We feel lucky to gain exposure within the OKC area while supporting the Zoo’s many conservation efforts.”

For every beer sold, Stonecloud will donate 10% of their sales to the Oklahoma Zoological Society to support the zoo’s conservation efforts.

“We appreciate the generous support of Stonecloud and Lively in this collaboration that brings together a great quality local beer for adults to enjoy while supporting the Zoo’s mission-focused work to help conserve wildlife and wild places,” said OZS’s Director of Development, Matt Burkholder. “We think people will enjoy supporting our Zoo while drinking a refreshing beer.”