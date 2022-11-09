WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement on Wednesday regarding a congressional hearing on a Cherokee Delegate.

In 1835, the U.S. government and the Cherokee Nation signed the Treaty of New Echota.

Among other things, in that Treaty was a provision that granted the Cherokee Nation a delegate “whenever Congress shall make provision for the same.”

The Cherokee Nation is calling on Congress to make good on that agreement.

Link to history of Cherokee National Delegate

A hearing on the efforts to seat Cherokee Nation Delegate Kim Teehee in the U.S. House of Representatives is set for next week in Washington.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress Kim Teehee standing in front of the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

“After appointing a Delegate to Congress in 2019, and many visits to Congress for outreach and education on our 1835 treaty rights, we are elated that a congressional hearing on our Cherokee Delegate has been set for Wednesday. Delegate Teehee and I look forward to attending this monumental hearing for all of Indian Country in which we take the step forward in getting Kim Teehee seated and ensuring the United States keeps its word to our tribe.” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The hearing is planned for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9 a.m. central time. To view the hearing, visit this link.