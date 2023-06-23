TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Ten Cherokee bicyclists who traveled the 950-mile Remember the Removal Bike Ride have returned.

In May, ten Cherokee cyclists left on their journey retracing the northern route of the Trail of Tears for the 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride.

Ten Cherokee bicyclists who were part of the 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride finished their 950-mile journey on Friday with a homecoming ceremony in the capital city of the Cherokee Nation. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation.

The ride began in New Echota, Georgia, which used to be the capitol of the Cherokee Nation, and ended on Friday in Tahlequah, the tribe says. The northern route of the Trail of Tears stretches through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The riders were welcomed back at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah after traveling for weeks, sometimes up to 60 miles in a day, despite rain, sun, heat and hills.

“I am a firm believer in our Cherokee people and our ability to persevere and overcome any obstacle we face when we stand united. The Remember the Removal Bike Ride embodies that each year. These cyclists traveled nearly 1,000 miles to pay homage to their ancestors, learn more about some of the worst tragedy in the history of the Cherokee Nation and demonstrate to the world that Cherokees are still resilient and strong as ever,” Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner said.

Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner speaks during the return ceremony for 10 Cherokee Remember the Removal bicyclists. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation.

“Each year, I look forward to hearing the stories of strength and growth experienced by the Remember the Removal cyclists. These riders represent the future of the Cherokee people, and I believe they will help take our great Nation to heights we have never seen – not in spite of their obstacles, but because of them. I could not be prouder of these cyclists.”

Officials say the riders visited Cherokee gravesites and historic landmarks including Blythe Ferry in Tennessee and Mantle Rock in Kentucky, both having played major roles in Cherokee Nation history.

According to the Cherokee Nation, the tribe’s six cyclists included Faith Springwater, 19, of Tahlequah; Amaiya Bearpaw, 22, of Jay; Mattie Berry, 18, of Warner; Kenzie Snell, 19, of Park Hill; Samantha Cavin, 18, of Pryor; and mentor cyclist Libby Neugin, 40, of Tulsa.

Eastern Band cyclists from North Carolina included Nelson Lambert, 35, of Birdtown Community; Destiny Mills, 20, of Wolftown Community; Sunshine Parker, 40, of Yelllowhill Community; Rae Queen, 42, of Big Cove Community; and Venita Wolfe, 47, of Big Cove Community.

“This is an experience that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life,” Springwater said. “I’ve learned so much about my heritage. And from a mental and emotional standpoint, I’ve only gotten stronger from this experience. Just learning everything about my ancestors and my heritage, it means the world to me. I couldn’t be more proud of this team of cyclists for the hard work and resilience we showed.”

The ride’s first event was held in 1984 to display the hardships that Cherokee people faced. Officials say that approximately 16,000 Cherokees were removed from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina in the spring of 1938. Nearly 4,000 of them died during the roundup, incarceration and removal.

Cherokee Nation cyclist Amaiya Bearpaw at the return ceremony. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation.

“Finally making it back to Tahlequah after weeks of cycling was a surreal feeling. I’ve never been so happy to be back here and surrounded by family and friends,” said Bearpaw. “I’m just trying to let all of the emotions sink in because this experience was such a challenging and memorable journey with so many ups and downs. I’m proud that I will be able to share my experience on the bike ride with my family and the generations to come. I can honestly say that I’ve come out of this bike ride with a brand-new perspective.”

The cyclists were greeted and celebrated by hundreds of family and friends from the Cherokee Nation and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.