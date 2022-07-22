OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the opening of its very own film studio.

Cherokee Film Studios opened on the Owasso Campus following a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Tribe officials described the studio as a state-of-the-art facility and a “first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country.”

Photo Cutline: Cherokee Nation and its film office celebrate the opening of Cherokee Film Studios with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state officials, community leaders and film industry professionals. Photo from Cherokee Nation.

Cherokee Nation leaders and business members gathered with state official, local community leaders and film industry professionals to commemorate the studio.

“The Cherokee Nation Film Office is leading the way in helping grow and diversify Oklahoma’s film and television industry,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Cherokee Nation and its businesses have long remained a great community partner, and we are here to stay. Our tribe continues to do our part to successfully build permanent infrastructure and encourage economic growth that creates jobs and expands opportunities for the Cherokee people, and for all of northeast Oklahoma.”

The studio, a 27,000-square-foot facility located on more than four acres within the Cherokee Nation Reservation, features groundbreaking technology, including an xR, or extended reality, virtual production LED volume studio made with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, a Cherokee Nation news release said.

“The rate at which Oklahoma’s film and television industry is rapidly evolving is nothing short of astounding, and the Cherokee Nation is committed to serving our role in helping drive that growth,” said Jennifer Loren, director of Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “This facility and its incredible capabilities are just the beginning. We will remain at the forefront of our region’s filmmaking industry by building upon what we have here today. With that being said, I am proud to announce the upcoming expansion of our virtual production LED volume studio.”

Photo from the Cherokee Nation.

The studio also has a state-state-of-the-art LED wall that is 80 feet long and 17 feet high with a ceiling measuring 18 feet deep, fixed and mobile set lighting options, portable LED wall panels that will allow for reverse shot capabilities, 12 additional cameras, 14,000 square feet of dedicated studio space, edit suites, control room, pro-grade audio booth, crew and client lounges and hair and makeup facilities.

“It’s an honor to witness the innovation and launch of Cherokee Film Studios, a state-of-the art, virtual soundstage and the first of its kind in Oklahoma,” said Tava Maloy Sofsky, the director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “As the global production industry sees a surge in demand for the creation of film and television content, the Cherokee Nation’s investment in the film and television industry is a critical component of both further diversifying the state’s production landscape with new infrastructure and industry-leading technologies, as well as creating unprecedented opportunities for workforce and business development within the Nation itself.”