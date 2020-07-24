Cherokee Nation adding 16 pollinator homes to help protect the bees

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A Native American tribe in Oklahoma is working to protect nature’s pollinators.

The Cherokee Nation has installed 16 new bee pollinator homes in the tribe’s heirloom garden in Tahlequah to boost the population of pollinators and improve the environment.

“As First Lady of the Cherokee Nation and as the mother and grandmother of Cherokee children, caring for our environment is an issue that is important not only to me, but to the next seven generations of Cherokee Nation citizens,” said First Lady January Hoskin. “Pollinators like bees and butterflies face increasing threats of extinction because of habitat loss. The pollinator houses we are hanging will play an important role in supporting and sustaining the traditional plants in the Cherokee Nation Heirloom Garden. I encourage Cherokees to make their own pollinator houses, plant pollinator-friendly plants, and support the bees and butterflies living in their own backyard.”

Pollinators affect one-third of food supplies across the United States. With the increasing use of pesticides as well as habitat loss, native bees have seen a decline in population in recent years.

“Every piece of food we eat is a result of these insects,” said Cherokee Nation Senior Director of Environmental Resources Pat Gwin. “So, take a sunflower for example; they pollinate the female flower which will grow into the sunflower seed, which we eat. Even the meat that we eat – deer or cows eat the plants that are being pollinated by these insects. If we take care of bees and other pollinators, they will take care of our pollinating needs that allow for us to supply thousands of plant materials to Cherokees.”

The pollinator homes in the heirloom garden are similar to a bird house in shape and have pre-drilled holes in the wood for bees to nest. Some of the pollinator homes also include small slits in the wood, allowing butterflies a safe place to get away from harsh weather conditions such as rain and wind.

