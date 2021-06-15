Cherokee Nation AG adds charges against Oklahoma woman accused of election fraud in Council race

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An election campaign volunteer accused of committing election fraud in a Cherokee Council race now faces five additional charges.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General filed five new charges of false personation against Lisa Cookson in tribal court.

Cookson volunteered for District 2 Tribal Council candidate Bobby Slover’s campaign for the June 5 Cherokee Nation general election. She allegedly prepared, altered and signed more than 90 absentee ballot request forms given to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission without the knowledge or consent of voters between January and April of 2021, according to a Cherokee Nation news release.

She was arrested on May 4.

“The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office takes election fraud allegations very seriously. It remains vitally important that tribal election laws are enforced in order to protect the rights of Cherokee Nation citizens and to uphold the integrity of our electoral process,” Attorney General Sara Hill said.

Bobby Slover, Venita Jo Slover and former Tribal Council member David Walkingstick are among 14 witnesses to Cookson’s alleged crimes.

Each count of election fraud and false personation is punishable by up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Cookson is scheduled back in court on Aug. 10.