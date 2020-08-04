Cherokee Nation announces elder assistance initiative to help cover financial impact of COVID-19

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A local Native American tribe is working to make sure its elders are protected from the financial effects of COVID-19.

As part of the Cherokee Nation Respond, Recover and Rebuild spending plan, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced a $45 million elder assistance initiative, which will help Cherokee elders and those in need with costs related to COVID-19 relief, including food security and utility expenses.

“At Cherokee Nation, putting elders first is simply our way of life. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our communities in March, we have supplied more than 73,000 Cherokee elders and families with food as part of the largest emergency food distribution program in Cherokee history,” said Chief Hoskin. “Now, with new federal dollars in our COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild spending plan, we can do even more to help our elders during these uncertain times. This $45 million will not only ensure critical tribal services are able to avoid budget cuts to elder programs, but it will greatly expand what we can do for our elders for the rest of the calendar year.”

As part of the initiative, the tribe is providing $1,200 in utility bill assistance to low-income Cherokee elders living within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.

Cherokee Nation is also offering the Elder Safety Assistance program, a $400 direct economic-assistance stipend to any Cherokee elder age 62 or older, regardless of income level and regardless of where they live.

“Although most of our Human Services programs are often limited to Cherokee citizens living in our reservation boundaries and may be based on income, we know Cherokee elders all across the world have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “That’s why we’ve committed to the $400 stipend and making sure it is available regardless of where Cherokee elders live. Together, we hope these two initiatives will make recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact just a little easier and less burdensome during these difficult times.”

Applications for the Cherokee Elder Safety Assistance and Elder Utility Assistance programs must be received before 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Eligible Cherokee elders can sign up for the Elder Utility Assistance and Elder Safety Assistance programs on the Cherokee Nation website or by calling (918) 453-5464.

Tribal leaders say they are also planning to make community visits so Cherokee elders can meet with staff in a drive-thru event to enroll in the program.

Dates of the initial drive-through events include the following:

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Stilwell the CNI building (former Walmart building), 320 W. Locust St.

Thursday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Vinita at Buffington Heights, 900 McNelis Ave.

Monday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Tahlequah at the former Cherokee Casino-Tahlequah parking lot

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Warner at the Warner Event Center, 1301 North State Highway 64

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Ochelata at the Ochelata Community Building parking lot, 395400 W. 2900 Road

Thursday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Sallisaw at Carl Albert State College, 1601 S. Opdyke Road

Friday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Pryor at the former Homeland building, 422 E. Graham Ave.

Monday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Jay at Comfort Closets, 419 S. 7 th St.

St. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Kansas next to the Kansas High School dome, 700 Woods Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Hulbert at the Hulbert City Park

LATEST STORIES: