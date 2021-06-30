Cherokee Nation becomes first tribe to self-govern tribal transportation

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is the first tribe in the country to participate in the U.S. Department of Transportation Self Governance Program.

The program means the tribe has autonomy to plan and finance road improvement and transit projects within the reservation.

“Cherokee Nation has earned the distinction of being the first tribal nation to formally participate in the Department’s Tribal Transportation Self-Governance Program,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Arlando S. Teller wrote in a letter to Chief Hoskin. “The Department looks forward to engaging with the Cherokee Nation in the negotiation of a compact and funding agreement under the TTSGP in support of the Cherokee Nation’s right to self-determination and self-governance.”

Officials say the tribe will have the ability to plan and oversee its own road construction planning and projects without having to seek federal permission and oversight over projects.

“The Cherokee Nation has led a sophisticated transportation program for several years helping our tribal communities, state and federal partners with safer, well-maintained roadways in the reservation,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Having oversight for the first time to plan, lead and oversee the finance of our own road projects will only mean more and better investments in terms of travel and infrastructure in the Cherokee Nation to the benefit of thousands of citizens.”