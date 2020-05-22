Cherokee Nation builds eight new homes for elders

(L to R) Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan recently toured one of the Cherokee Nation’s new income-based efficiency homes for elders in the Shade Addition in Hulbert.

HULBERT, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say construction on the Cherokee Nation’s eight new efficiency homes in Hulbert has been completed.

Construction began in November on the homes, which will be used as income-based rental units for Cherokee Nation elders.

“In times like these, it is important that our Cherokee Nation elders have a place they can call home,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Programs like these ensure that we provide housing so our most vulnerable citizens can continue to social distance. This is the type of innovative approach to housing that we need across all of Cherokee Nation.”

Applicants must be 62-years-old or older to qualify and household income must be at or below 80 percent of the national median income guidelines. Officials say rent will be based on income, and the head of the household or spouse must be a Cherokee Nation citizen.

“These units were built with elderly occupants in mind, and will provide safe and sanitary living conditions for them,” said Gary Cooper, executive director of the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation. “With many people now experiencing lower incomes, our elders need homes with rent based on income, and the Housing Authority is willing to help.”

Visit the Housing Authority’s website for an application.