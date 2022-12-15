TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) is continuing an annual tradition by supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project.

The company is contributing to the annual Cherokee Nation Angel Project by using its $20,000 gift to assist the project in making this Christmas memorable for children in northeast Oklahoma.

(L to R) Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner; Jennifer Kirby, human services executive director for Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare; Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Cherokee Nation Businesses and its employees continue an annual tradition of making Christmas dreams come true for thousands of children in northeast Oklahoma by supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation Businesses.

The Cherokee Nation Angel Project helps Cherokee children, ages 16 or younger, who meet the qualifications and live within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

“The Cherokee Nation has many reasons to be thankful, but it’s important we remember our Cherokee families who, for whatever reason, may be struggling financially this Christmas,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is an excellent example of how our citizens, employees and businesses continue to practice our long-held belief of gadugi, the Cherokee spirit of working together.”

In addition to the $20K gift, Cherokee Nation Businesses and its employees from tribal, business and entertainment properties adopt hundreds of angels to help meet the needs of children every year.

This year marks the 17th consecutive year that CBN and its employees have contributed to the annual project. According to Cherokee Nation Businesses, the Angel Project gave nearly 3,000 children gifts for the holidays in 2021.

“As a company, we take great pride in giving back to the Cherokee people and in supporting our friends, neighbors and communities,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer for CNB. “The holiday season really magnifies the need for us to give back, and our employees never waiver in their commitment and dedication to fulfilling the needs of others.”

CBN says children whose parents or caregivers applied for the program are represented anonymously as adoptable angel ornaments hanging on Christmas trees located in various Cherokee Nation or CBN facilities. The Cherokee Nation Angel Project has successfully served its community for nearly 20 years.

“We are so thankful to be able to continue this tradition year after year, much due to the support of Cherokee Nation Businesses and their generous donations,” said Sally Wilson, Cherokee Nation Angel Project coordinator and recruitment and training supervisor for Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare. “Without the help of CNB, it would be difficult to assist eligible families. As always, we appreciate the support and compassion for our Cherokee families in need from our CNB partners.”