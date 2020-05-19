Cherokee Nation Businesses using planned approach to safely reopen casinos

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Cherokee Nation Businesses are using a planned approach to safely reopen its entertainment properties.

Officials with Cherokee Nation are calling it: Responsible Hospitality.

“How we move forward from this pandemic will be a part of our legacy,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “We intend to emerge confident in the knowledge that we did all we could to implement industry-leading protocols that promote the health and safety of our team members and guests. While the guest experience will be different than before, we will continue to deliver the same first-class hospitality and entertainment our guests have come to know and love.”

The “Responsible Hospitality” plan addresses entertainment operations protocols including casino gaming, food and beverage offerings, hotel, retail, golf and live entertainment.

It outlines procedures for physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and noninvasive temperature screenings for both team members and guests. Those with a temperature in excess of 100.4 F will not be permitted to enter the building.

Additional measures include limited hours of operation, occupancy restrictions and the required use of masks by all. Guests are asked to bring their own mask, which covers the nose and mouth but not the full face. The Centers for Disease Control advises the use of cloth face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Food and beverage offerings will be available with additional safety measures in place, though buffet-style venues and banqueted events will remain temporarily suspended.

“The ‘Responsible Hospitality’ plan was designed to be a fluid, evolving program that addresses the needs of now, while working toward the future,” said Mark Fulton, COO of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. “We look forward to revising, streamlining and implementing improved measures as we progress toward a more resilient future and returning our properties, amenities and services to full operation.”



“I’m proud of CNB’s leadership team for prioritizing the health and safety of our business employees and customers,” said Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Cherokee Nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has set a high standard and this phased reopening plan is an extension of that standard.”

