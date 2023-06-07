OOLOGAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation has announced its formal acquisition of the historic Oklahoma ranch belonging to one of its most famous citizens.

According to the Cherokee Nation, it has recently obtained the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah from the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation.

Officials say the historic ranch dates back as early as 1873 and had more than 60,000 acres. Over the years, the home served as a meeting place for commerce, government and community socials.

In 1960, the home was moved to its current location to prevent flooding once the Verdigris River was dammed to create Oologah Lake. Since then, the ranch has been open to the public as a historic site, according to the tribe.

Officials say the tribe first expressed interest in the ranch in November 2020 to add to its growing tourism contribution.

The Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch will continue operations throughout this season under Cherokee Nation Businesses. There are plans for renovations in 2024.

For more information, visit willrogers.com.