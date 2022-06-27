TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation and its film office are celebrating a major milestone.

The Cherokee Nation celebrated the world premiere of ‘Land of Gold,’ the 2021 winner of AT&T Presents: Untold Stories.

The film debuted at the Tribeca Festival in New York City this month.

Organizers say it was the first production of its kind to be filmed at the tribe’s studios and state-of-the-art virtual soundstage in Owasso.

“This premiere illustrates the significance of Cherokee Nation having introduced groundbreaking film technology to our region,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “It is truly exciting to see this film and the diverse production capabilities within our reservation and state being featured on a worldwide platform.”

The film follows truck driver and expectant father Kiran as his already tumultuous life takes a drastic turn when he works to reunite a young girl with her family after he finds her stowed away in a shipping container.

“Inclusive storytelling is important not only in front of the camera, but behind as well. This story of hyphenated Americans could not have been made without the support of the Cherokee Nation, whose generosity allowed us to film our road trip sequences in comfort and in safety,” said Nardeep Khurmi. “I’m honored to have made my first film about what it is to be American with the collaboration of First Nations people. It is exhilarating, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished together.”

The tribe’s virtual soundstage includes 27,000 square feet located on more than 4 acres within the Cherokee Nation reservation. The Cherokee Nation Extended Reality Studio, or XR Studio, encompasses both an LED wall and ceiling structure to provide industry-leading content and capabilities in virtual production by using Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality and Virtual Reality elements to create a fully immersive experience.

Earlier this year, the Cherokee Nation Film Office became the first tribal film commission to offer an annual $1 million film incentive for productions filmed within its tribe’s boundaries.