CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of the new Catoosa Tag Office on Wednesday.

Cherokee Nation leaders gathered with tag office employees and community leaders in Catoosa to celebrate the grand opening of the tribe’s new tag office at 400 N. 161st E. Avenue.

The lobby of the new Cherokee Nation Catoosa Tag Office provides expanded space for visitors and staff. Catoosa Tag Office grand opening. Image from the Cherokee Nation.

The new office was established and located at 400 N. 161st E. Avenue back in 2020. The lobby is larger and offers more parking than the last facility. There is now 12 service windows, two of which are accessible to those with disabilities.

The former tag office was temporarily located inside the former JW Sam Elementary building.

“It’s an exciting day to celebrate the opening of a new Catoosa Tag Office,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “This tag office is one of our busiest locations across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, so we’re looking forward to being able to assist Cherokee Nation citizens with vehicle tags in a larger, more accommodating facility than we had before.”

Annually, the Catoosa Tag Office helps over 26,000 customers. Their sale of motor vehicle tags helps the tribe’s effort to fund public schools, law enforcement agencies, and road improvements for the reservation.

“With the Catoosa Tag Office not only serving Cherokee citizens within the reservation but also a central location for Oklahoma at-large citizens to come and get car tags, this new office was extremely important,” Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said.

The Catoosa Tag Office provides all motor vehicle tags including commercial vehicles, RV and travel trailers, farm tags, military service, personalized and specialty tags, and physically disabled.