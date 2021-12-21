Cherokee Nation Chief elected chair of HRSA Tribal Advisory Council

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chief of the Cherokee Nation was elected to serve as the Chair of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Tribal Advisory Council (HRSA).

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was elected to serve as the HRSA’s new chair. He will serve for a year.

The Tribal Advisory Council was established in 2021 to serve as a forum for elected tribal officials and HRSA staff to discuss emerging public health issues for Native Americans and urgent public health resources and service needs, according to Cherokee Nation officials.

“I am honored to have been elected chair for the Health Resources and Services Administration Tribal Advisory Council,” Hoskin said. “This council is essential to bringing awareness to health needs of Native American communities all around the country. Together with the HRSA and other tribal leaders we are dedicated to promoting effective change to these communities. I am pleased to be a part of this council and am hopeful for the progress to come.”

HRSA, an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, supports more than 90 programs across the nation that helps people who are geographically isolated, underserved or financially vulnerable. It has provided over $12 bill in funds to health centers, health workforce, training, HIV/AIDS, organ donation, maternal and child health and rural healthcare in the 2021 fiscal year.

“We appreciate Chief Hoskin’s willingness to serve as Chair of HRSA’s first Tribal Advisory Council and look forward to working together to improve the health of Indian Country,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “Chief Hoskin will provide critical advice and guidance in the government-to-government discussions ‎around advancing tribal health services and resources, including areas such as strengthening the health workforce, ending the HIV epidemic and improving the health of parents and children.”