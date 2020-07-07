Cherokee Nation delays reopening of cultural tourism sites

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – After announcing that it was planning to reopen cultural tourism sites in a phased approach later this month, the Cherokee Nation says it is delaying that reopening plan.

The organizations suspended operations after the state of emergency was issued by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. on March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, tribal leaders said cultural tourism sites would begin to open on July 15.

Following a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases, officials say the reopening has been delayed.

Now, all tribal museums, welcome centers, retail operations, and the Cherokee Heritage Center will begin to reopen in August.

“We remain committed to the health and welfare of our employees, guests and the communities we serve,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. “These are unprecedented times and we must continue to strategically adapt our plans as conditions warrant. We look forward to safely reopening these sites in the near future.”

When open, the sites will implement safety procedures like physical distancing, limited occupancy, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and required use of face masks.

Cherokee Nation Gift Shops will resume online operations as planned, beginning Monday, July 13.

