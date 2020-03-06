Cherokee Nation donates $6 million to schools across Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 100 school districts across Oklahoma received a boost, thanks to a tribal nation.

On Thursday, the Cherokee Nation donated more than $6 million to 108 school districts during the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day.

“It’s always an honor to gather with school administrators, teachers, and everyone who plays such an important role in helping guide our young people while they are in the school system,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “There’s an old saying that education isn’t just the filling of a pail, but more like the lighting of a fire. I think that’s the task these educators have taken on, to help light that fire for students and create within them a passion and a desire to succeed. When the Cherokee Nation contributes this funding each year, we’re helping educators in more than 100 school districts fulfill that mission.”

Organizers say this year’s disbursement is the largest since the tribe began its annual contributions in 2002.

“The Cherokee Nation has long been a great partner to schools in Northeast Oklahoma because we know, especially in this endeavor, that we are all in it together,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The long-term friendship forged between the Cherokee Nation and public schools is providing an indispensable pathway to opportunity for tens of thousands of young people living in our communities. I believe we will see the results of this friendship for generations to come, and it is such an honor to see a record of more than $6 million being presented to schools this year.”

Tribal leaders say the Cherokee Nation allocates 38 percent of its annual car tag revenue directly to education.

School districts have total discretion on how to use the funding. For the Sand Springs Public School District, the $75,000 donation supports the district’s STEM initiative.

“This donation is important to our work in public schools,” said Superintendent Sherry Durkee. “Additional funds public schools receive allow for innovation and enhancement to the general curriculum provided by each district. It is the innovative ideas that help to promote student engagement and broaden opportunities for students.”

Webbers Falls School in Muskogee County received more than $23,200 this year, which will likely be spent to hire a fulltime school counselor.

“When the state was cutting funds, Cherokee Nation was increasing funds for our school,” said Superintendent Dr. Dixie Swearingen. “The car tag money has helped fill the financial gaps that the state has imposed. In the past, we have used our Cherokee tag funds to buy books and supplies and hire paraprofessionals/tutors to help with additional guidance for our students who are struggling learners. Cherokee Nation has graciously blessed our school not only this year but throughout the years.”

Officials say the school districts receive money based on the number of Cherokee Nation citizens they have enrolled.