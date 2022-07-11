TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – As families continue to struggle with the rising cost of inflation, the Cherokee Nation says it is expanding its clothing assistance program.

The Cherokee Nation announced that it has now expanded its $150 clothing assistance program to include young college and career tech students.

“Deputy Chief Warner and I heard from parents and students attending college and career tech about the rising costs,” Chief Hoskin said. “Although we cannot guarantee this kind of assistance every year, today’s economic conditions call upon us to do all we can to help more of our citizens.”

Last week, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced a $150 school clothing program for Cherokees up until 18-years-old.

The clothing assistance program is for any Cherokee Nation citizen from birth to 18 and enrolled in high school. Now, it expands to those in college or career tech and up to age 22.

There are no residency restrictions or income guidelines for the program.

Applicants must be a Cherokee Nation citizen as of July 7, 2022. Proof of high school, college or career tech enrollment will be required for applicants age 19-22.

“During the past three years under the Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan we have committed over $750 million in direct financial assistance to Cherokee citizens here on the reservation and across the country,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “This latest program will reach thousands of young Cherokees as they return to school or head to college or career tech campuses and is over a $13 million investment.”

Cherokee Nation Human Services will accept applications for the school clothing assistance program until July 29 at 5 p.m. through the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal.

Applicants who do not have access to a computer or reliable Internet and wish to apply for the assistance, can also visit any of the following office locations any time Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

17675 S. Muskogee Ave. Tahlequah, at the Cherokee Nation W. W. Keeler Tribal Complex Human Services Department

406 W. Locust St. Stilwell, OK

750 S. Cherokee Suite N Catoosa, OK

307/309 N. Dogwood Ave Sallisaw, OK

1501 N. Industrial Park Rd. Jay, OK

219 N.E. 1st St. Pryor, OK

Additionally, Human Services staff will be available for the following community sign-up events from 10am-5pm at the dates below:

Kenwood: 07/12/22​, Kenwood Senior Nutrition Site, 745 County Road 487, Salina, OK

Vinita, 07/13/22​, Vinita Food Distribution, 27469 S. 4410 Rd., Vinita, OK

South Coffeyville: 07/14/22​, Cherokee Community Building, 215 Oklahoma St. South Coffeyville, OK

Claremore: 07/18/22​, Cherokee Nation Housing Authority Office, 23205 S. Hwy 66, Claremore, OK

Peggs: 07/19/22​, Peggs School Gymnasium, 10821 E Hickory Ave. Peggs, OK

Westville: 07/20/22​, Westville School Cafeteria, 500 Chincapin St. Westville, OK

Marble City: 07/21/22​, Marble City Nutrition Site, 711 N. Main, Marble City, OK

Catoosa: 07/26/22​, Cherokee Nation Tag Office (former J.W. Sam Elementary) 701 W Rollins St, Catoosa, OK

Nowata: 07/27/22​, Nowata Senior Nutrition Site, 1018 Lenape Drive, Nowata, OK

Bartlesville: 07/28/22​, Cherokee Nation Housing Authority, Keeler Heights 1003 S. Virginia, Bartlesville, OK

Muskogee: 07/28/22​, Cherokee Nation Career Services Office, 1305 S. Country Club Rd. Muskogee, OK.