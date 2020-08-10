Cherokee Nation expands eyeglass program to help more citizens

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation says it is expanding its eyeglass program to make sure that more Cherokee citizens can get the eye wear they need.

Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Health Services have created a voucher program to help more citizens regardless of age, income, or health diagnosis.

The Eyeglass Program is designed to help Cherokees who have been examined by a Cherokee Nation Health Services optometry provider to purchase new eye wear with a $200 voucher beginning August 17.

“Cherokees, no matter their age, income or where they live should have access to quality prescription eyewear. Eyeglasses can be expensive, and Cherokees shouldn’t have to choose between seeing clearly and purchasing food or other emergency needs for their families,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By opening this program to all Cherokees, we hope it will help ease some of the financial burden during these difficult times as our citizens continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.”

Cherokee Nation’s Eyeglass Program will provide an allowance of up to $200 toward a new pair of eyeglasses. Add-ons such as transitions, anti-glare and progressive lenses can be purchased by the participant if the cost exceeds the voucher amount.

Eligible participants must be Cherokee Nation citizens and must get their prescription and examination from an optometrist working in a Cherokee Nation Health Services facility.

“We are proud to announce this update to our eyeglass program, that provides Cherokees with greater access to care. This is, and has been, our mission from the beginning,” said Executive Director of Cherokee Nation Health Services Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “By removing obstacles, we are able to increase access and serve more communities. Better vision means better health and quality of life for this and future generations.”

LATEST STORIES: