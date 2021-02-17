Cherokee Nation extends closure of casinos amid energy emergency

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A local tribal nation says it is doing its part in regards to utility shortages.

The Cherokee Nation announced that it is extending temporary closures of its casinos and businesses through Friday.

Casino closures are being extended through 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. This impacts all 10 entertainment destinations, including nine Cherokee Casinos and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Other business operations, including cultural sites, will resume normal operating hours on Friday morning. All employees who were scheduled to work during the extended closure will be paid for their shifts.

“We are working diligently to assess current conditions and are doing our part to ensure the safety and well-being of the communities we call home,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “While our doors remain closed, we want to extend a special thanks to those in the field battling these outages and our essential employees who continue vital work during this time.”

Tribal leaders say the reopening date and time is subject to change depending on energy conditions.