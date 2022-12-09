TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation Film Office (CNFO) is receiving recognition on a global scale for its directories featuring Native American citizens.

Cherokee Nation Film Office earns Film Commission Initiative of the Year during the 2022 Makers & Shakers Awards at BAFTA Piccadilly in London. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation.

CNFO won Film Commission Initiative of the Year at the 2022 Makers & Shakers Award ceremony at the British Academy of Film and Television arts in London.

Film Commission Initiative of the Year award. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation.

According to the Cherokee Nation, this award recognizes a local, regional or national film commission for its large impact on its region. The 2022 finalists included CNFO, the Dominican Republic Film Commission, Film Queenstown Lakes, The National Film Authority of Ghana, Roma Lazio Film Commission, Trentino Film Commission and The Ukrainian Content.

Officials say qualified judges chose the tribal film office for its continuous effort to help Native Americans be equally represented across mainstream media. The awards showcases CNFO’s one of a kind, inclusive talent, crews and consulting directories highlighting Native actors, extras, crew and cultural experts, as well as Native-owned businesses and support services.

“We are incredibly honored to accept this recognition, which is an absolute win for all of Indian Country,” said Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content. “Representation matters, and it is vital that Indigenous people see themselves accurately and authentically represented in all forms of media across the globe. It is the inspiration that drives our mission and encourages our team to continue working diligently on new and proactive ways to engage and support Native talent across the film and television industry.”

Cherokee Nation Film Office earns Film Commission Initiative of the Year during the 2022 Makers & Shakers Awards at BAFTA Piccadilly in London. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation. (L to R) Darran Griffiths, comedian and host of the 2022 Makers & Shakers Awards; Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content; Preston Smith, CNFO digital media and database specialist; and John Rakich, president and supervising location manager of the Location Managers Guild International. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation.

“This year’s winner has shown a thorough, transferable and important approach, which is so needed in the industry,” said the Makers & Shakers Judges Panel. “While this has been hard to achieve, they are leading the way for others to follow.”

According to The Cherokee Nation Film Office, it was launched in 2019 and turned into the first certified Native American film commission to open in the U.S. Earlier in 2022, CNFO achieved another significant feat by offering the first-ever tribal incentive program.