TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is working to preserve its language and history with the help of tribal elders.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office is looking for tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers to preserve their stories.

The production team is recording stories so that the long-held tradition of passing knowledge and language through storytelling will continue for generations.

Every tribal elder or Cherokee language speaker is encouraged to sign up to share stories or experiences with the Cherokee film crew at the Chota Conference Center inside Cherokee Casino Tahlequah on Friday, Sept. 2 or Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.