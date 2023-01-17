PARK CITY, Utah (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation Film Office is returning to Utah to celebrate the premiere of a movie at the Sundance Film Festival.

Filmed on Native land in the Cherokee Nation, “Fancy Dance” will premiere during Sundance in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

The Indigenous film is based on a script by Director Erica Tremblay and Miciana Alise and stars Lily Gladstone from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Organizers say the movie features Native American talent and crew while illustrating important and current issues facing Indigenous women, children, and their families.

“Fancy Dance” is among the first recipients of the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive, which launched in 2022.

It will premiere on Jan. 20 at 9:45 p.m. at the Eccles Theatre. It will then screen in person through Jan. 27 and will also be available online.