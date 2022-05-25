TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is putting a special priority on investigating unsolved murder and missing person cases in which indigenous people are the victims.

Cherokee leaders hired a criminal investigator whose only job will be to probe such cases.

The investigator, Perry Proctor, is a former Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation cold case detective and Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs investigator.

Proctor and Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin both said finding a resolution for the Nation’s missing tribal citizens is paramount.

“Time is the enemy. We know that as time passes, hope diminishes and the ability to find these folks starts to vanish,” Hoskin said.

“My role here at the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service is to be where the rubber hits the road to help other agencies,” Proctor said.

Proctor plans to utilize every tool available, including a national database for missing people and social media, along with the OSBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs.