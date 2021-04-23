Cherokee Nation hosting drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Cherokee Nation is offering a vaccine drive-thru event.

The Cherokee Nation is offering a follow-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event on Saturday, April 24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Cherokee Nation Health Services will administer second doses for those who received their vaccine during the first drive-thru event on March 27.

Organizers say they will also offer first doses on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is open to any member of the public 18 years of age or older. Cherokee Nation will offer vaccinations without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements.

“Our previous event at the Hard Rock was successful and we hope the surrounding communities will take this second opportunity to get vaccinated if they missed us last month.” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones.

Those looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a tribal health center can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, to schedule an appointment.