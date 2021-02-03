Cherokee Nation launches central database to better connect citizens with tribal services

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A centralized database created to better connect Cherokee Nation citizens with tribal services is now live.

The Gadugi Portal was launched to help Cherokee Nation citizens manage or update essential information, such as a new mailing address or name change. Citizens can use the portal to ensure their essential information is up to date and correct, according to a Cherokee Nation news release.

The Gadugi Portal is available at gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

“I am proud that we now have a better way to communicate that both empowers our citizens and helps us be a more responsive government. In the past, it’s been up to each citizen to provide their personal information to each tribal department they coordinate with, but with the Gadugi Portal their information can now be updated across all departments in one quick action,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “In addition to convenience, we also have taken every step possible to make sure our citizens’ information is safe and secure. Ultimately, the Gadugi Portal will allow us to do more for our people.”

When a citizen registers to the portal and updates their address, the data will be shared in the registration citizenship database across all departments, including tag offices, housing, health services and others, according to the news release.

“The Cherokee word ‘gadugi’ means working together to improve our tribal community. This portal signifies our Cherokee spirit and the dedication of every Cherokee Nation employee working together for the betterment of our citizens,” said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. “We hope that this portal will make accessing tribal services easier and less complicated.”

The Cherokee Warriors Database was also launched as part of the portal to connect thousands of Cherokee veterans across the world with tribal services and other opportunities.

Veterans can use the Cherokee Warriors Database to register their branch of military, years of service and upload their military service documents (DD214s).

“The data is verified by the tribe’s Office of Veteran Affairs and citizens are identified across all other Cherokee Nation departments,” the news release states.

Email support-gadugiportal@cherokee.org for assistance with the Gadugi Portal registration process.