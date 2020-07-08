Cherokee Nation mourning loss of beloved citizen who died from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is mourning the loss of one of their citizens who died from COVID-19 recently.

According to the Cherokee Nation, Edna “Dolly” Raper, 67, of Kenwood, was a fluent Cherokee speaker and elder who died on Saturday from the virus. Raper retired from Kenwood School.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. says Raper was an “outstanding Cherokee citizen.”

“On behalf of the Cherokee Nation, we send our thoughts and prayers to Dolly’s family during this difficult time, and grieve with them as we have lost an outstanding Cherokee citizen. My wife January, and I, want Dolly’s, children and grandchildren to know how truly sorry we are,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. “When we lose our language, we lose our identity, and COVID-19 has been the single most threat to our language in this generation, taking from us speakers such as Dolly. Dolly’s life and her death are deeply meaningful to her family, community and our Nation. We can give her life and passing even more meaning by recommitting ourselves to language preservation and keeping each other safe by wearing masks, social distancing and listening to health experts so that we do not lose any more of our most precious resources.”

